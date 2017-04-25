'Red Dead Redemption 2' Release Date: Fans Worry About Sequel Due to 'GTA 5'

"Red Dead Redemption 2" is one of the most anticipated games for this year, which is why it is also a source of worry to many gamers.

As announced by Rockstar Games, the western shooter sequel will have a multiplayer mode, much to the delight of fans. However, this also had many worried.

Fans have voiced their fears on Reddit about the possibility that Rockstar Games will treat "Red Dead Redemption 2" like its hit shooter "Grand Theft Auto 5" ("GTA 5").

The multiplayer mode of the game has received a lot of new content from Rockstar over the past few months while there has not been new downloadable content (DLC) for the single-player campaign.

Fans have been waiting for a story DLC to be released for "GTA 5." Many reports suggested that Rockstar was working on it but ended up scrapping the project.

Gamers are worried that "Red Dead Redemption 2" will suffer the same fate, with some believing that Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive will milk the multiplayer campaign the way it did with "GTA 5."

For now, however, it is too early to think about content for the new "Red Dead Redemption" game as the developer has kept details about it to a minimum.

Rockstar has been tight-lipped about "Red Dead Redemption 2" ever since it made the game official complete with a trailer back in October.

Details about the story (it will reportedly be a prequel), the cast and the characters have surfaced ever since, but no confirmation came from the studio.

However, "Red Dead Redemption 2" is set for a fall release, so gamers are expected to hear more about the shooter in the coming months.

Interestingly, details have emerged with regard to Rockstar's plans after the release of "Red Dead Redemption 2."

According to "GTA" insider Yan2295, the game will be followed up by "Bully 2," a sequel to the open-world, action-adventure video game released in 2006.