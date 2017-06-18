'Red Dead Redemption 2' Release Date, Gameplay Rumor: Cross-Platform Support Planned

Rockstar Games could add cross-platform multiplayer support in its highly anticipated western sequel, "Red Dead Redemption 2," if the latest reports are to be believed.

(Photo: Rockstar Games)A screenshot from "Red Dead Redemption 2."

According to Liam Robertson of WWG, Rockstar is working on giving players the chance to do cross-play between the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4 (PS4) in the game's online mode.

Robertson said that this is not the first time the idea came up. Back in May, a "reputable" insider at Rockstar, the same source that provided accurate information on the release of "Red Dead Redemption 2" announcements, also hinted of the possibility.

The report suggests that the developer could be in talks with both Microsoft and Sony to make this happen for "Red Dead Redemption 2." Both companies have to agree to make it possible and this is where the challenge lies.

Just recently, Sony refused to allow cross-platform play for "Minecraft" for the safety of its players, something that caused many to scratch their heads in confusion, including Microsoft head of Xbox Phil Spencer.

The feature will be available on basically all versions of the hit Mojang sandbox game including the Windows 10, iOS, Android, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and VR.

PlayStation global sales and marketing head Jim Ryan detailed in an interview with Eurogamer as to why PlayStation will not allow the cross-platform play.

"We've got to be mindful of our responsibility to our install base. Minecraft - the demographic playing that, you know as well as I do, it's all ages but it's also very young. We have a contract with the people who go online with us, that we look after them and they are within the PlayStation curated universe. Exposing what in many cases are children to external influences we have no ability to manage or look after, it's something we have to think about very carefully."

Whether or not this will be the case for "Red Dead Redemption 2" remains to be seen. GameZone says that it is possible since Rockstar and Sony are in very good terms.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" being in a completely different category and demographic might also make this possible.