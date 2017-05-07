'Red Dead Redemption 2' Release Date News: Live-Action Trailer in the Works?

It looks like Rockstar Games has something exciting up its sleeves for "Red Dead Redemption 2," if the latest rumors are to be believed.

(Photo: YouTube/Rockstar Games)A screenshot from the "Red Dead Redemption 2" trailer.

Fans have not heard from Rockstar Games ever since the studio announced "Red Dead Redemption 2" back in October last year, but it appears that the developer is preparing for its next big unveiling for the game.

According to the latest reports, the company is working on a live-action trailer for "Red Dead Redemption 2." As per RDR2.com, a film crew was filming at the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Montana, near the iconic Chelsea Church.

The crew spoke to Great Falls Tribune about what they were working on. They did not directly say it is for the upcoming "Red Dead Redemption" game, but they say it is for a video game.

"This is a sequel to an existing global franchise," Los Angeles-based producer Jeff Guillot told the publication. He was with 11 other crew members.

The promotional video features two men in Wild West getup as they square off near the said church. In the background, there is a train chugging along. All this looks it will fit right at home in "Red Dead Redemption 2."

Guillot also revealed that the scene shot in Montana is set in an in-game location that serves as the fictional version of the United States. It was also disclosed that the game is set for release in September.

RDR2.com believes that the title in question sounds an awful lot like "Red Dead Redemption 2." If it is really the game that is being talked about, the sequel could be here earlier than many expected.

At the moment, Rockstar has only set a fall 2017 release for the much-awaited game. Some would say that a September launch is a bit too early, but is still makes for a fall release.

Whether or not Rockstar is working on a new "Red Dead Redemption 2" live-action trailer, fans will have to keep their eyes peeled.