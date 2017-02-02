'Red Dead Redemption 2' Release Date, News: Pre-Orders Reportedly Kicking Off February 5

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Rockstar Games' "Red Dead Redemption 2" is undoubtedly one of 2017's most anticipated titles. While there is no specific release date announced yet, fans are getting excited over the alleged start date for pre-orders: early February.

Twitter courtesy of Rockstar Games'Red Dead Redemption 2' is currently slated to be released for the PS4 and the Xbox One.

Redditor droptheverse stirred up talk of an alleged "Red Dead Redemption 2" pre-order start date of Feb. 5 when the user posted an image of what could be a legitimate pre-order card from one of America's Target stores. Unfortunately, Rockstar has not confirmed the date in question yet.

iDigital Times notes that Feb. 5 is the same day that Super Bowl 2017 kicks off. If the pre-order period for "Red Dead Redemption 2" began on the same day, a surge in marketing is expected to occur. So far, the developer has remained quiet on the topic. Fans will have to wait for the Super Bowl event to see if they will be allowed to pre-order by then.

At the moment, Rockstar is leaning on "GTA Online" to bring in cash to the company. However, if "Red Dead Redemption 2" is given a grand Super Bowl treatment, the developer may see a boost in sales as well since they were likely able to reach more fans who are willing to spend their cash for the much requested sequel.

Meanwhile, there are numerous rumors surrounding the "Red Dead Redemption" sequel. Some of the latest tidbits tell of several expansions coming for the game's multiplayer modes. According to Den of Geek, it is expected that an "Undead Nightmare" update will come with "Red Dead Redemption 2," as well as other expansions. However, Rockstar has yet to confirm these updates.

As for the release date of "Red Dead Redemption 2," the developer only mentioned 2017. Some of the rumors surrounding the sequel's launch date suggest either an Oct. 2 release or it might happen on Oct. 20. However, these dates have not been officially addressed by Rockstar until now. Fans are encouraged to take these reports with a grain of salt until official announcements are made.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" is slated to land on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.