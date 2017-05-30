'Red Dead Redemption 2' Release Date News: Rockstar Developing Game From Scratch for Next-Gen Consoles

There was nothing stopping developer Rockstar Games from releasing "Red Dead Redemption 2" soon, so most fans were disappointed when its delay was announced. Interestingly, the studio has utilized a new process in developing the sequel for the consoles. It is definitely something that is worth investigating.

YouTube/Rockstar Games Rockstar is reportedly developing "Red Dead Redemption 2" from scratch in order to harness the power and capability of next-gen consoles.

According to TweakTown, for the very first time, the video game company is developing "Red Dead Redemption 2" from scratch, specifically for the new console generation. The studio reportedly did this to ensure the sequel's power and capability with these consoles. If this is the case, then the upcoming game is likely to arrive with interesting features, unlike the original title.

Developing the aforementioned game for these next-generation consoles hint at a possible 4K feature. Add to this HDR support and other expansive systems that older consoles could not offer. This also seemingly cements the supposed arrival of the game on Microsoft's new console, Project Scorpio, and Sony's high-end PS4 Pro system.

At first, "Red Dead Redemption 2" was announced to arrive sometime this year. However, Rockstar had to make the difficult decision of pushing it to spring of next year. It turns out that the video game company did this to ensure a working window of developing the game in accordance with these next-gen consoles.

Of course, the studio also wants to ensure that they are able to develop "Red Dead Redemption 2" with the right features and gameplay, among others. After all, this game is the sequel to one of the most celebrated titles in the company's library of games. Although fans were frustrated with the move, it seems to be the right decision for Rockstar.

PCWorld noted that it is very likely for Rockstar to delay the release of the game once more. After all, this is expected from a studio like Rockstar. Simply put, they are known for delaying the release of their titles.