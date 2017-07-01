'Red Dead Redemption 2' Release Date News, Rumors: Delay to Spring 2018 Caused by Cross-Play Feature?

Facebook/rockstargames'Red Dead Redemption 2' will be released in spring 2018.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" may have been delayed, but it looks like Rockstar Games had a good reason for it. If rumors are to be believed, "Red Dead Redemption 2" may be equipped with cross-play.

According to Comicbook.com, Rockstar has apparently been speaking to Sony and Microsoft about incorporating cross-platform multiplayer on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for "Red Dead Redemption 2." If achieved, this means gamers can play with their friends regardless of whether they have an Xbox One or PS4.

It remains to be seen, though, whether negotiations are going well. The publication speculated that the deal may not come through because of Sony's recent decision to disallow cross-play. However, this does not necessarily mean that cross-play is an impossibility when it comes to "Red Dead Redemption 2." After all, the publication received word from many sources that talks were ongoing.

In May, Rockstar announced that "Red Dead Redemption 2" will not be releasing in the fall of this year as previously promised. Instead, it will arrive in the spring of 2018.

The studio reasoned out that "Red Dead Redemption 2" is "the first Rockstar game created from the ground up for the latest generation of console hardware." For this reason, Rockstar believes that "some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans."

"We are very sorry for any disappointment this delay causes, but we are firm believers in delivering a game only when it is ready," the announcement continued. "We are really excited to bring you more details about the game this summer. In the meantime, please enjoy this selection of new screenshots from the world of 'Red Dead Redemption 2.'"

As for the highly requested PC version of the game, Rockstar has yet to reveal any news related to the demand. However, rumors of a PC version began circulating earlier this year.