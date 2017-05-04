'Red Dead Redemption 2' Release Date, Rumors: Game to Feature Work from Oscar-winning Composer Gustavo Santaolalla?

Not a lot of details have been announced regarding "Red Dead Redemption 2." Apart from its release window and a short trailer, Rockstar Games has remained tight-lipped on what else the upcoming game will have to offer--which is why fans have been carefully dissecting the trailer to see what they can uncover.

Facebook/rockstargames'Red Dead Redemption 2' will be released in fall 2017.

The latest discovery has to do with the highly anticipated sequel's soundtrack. According NeoGAF user Simo, the song that was featured in the "Red Dead Redemption 2" trailer sounds very similar to a track from "The Motorcycle Diaries," a film released in 2004. The song was composed by Gustavo Santaolalla, an Argentine musician and film composer.

Santaolalla was also the composer behind the iconic piece featured on Naughty Dog's "The Last of Us." He is set to lend his services once again for "The Last of Us 2." His work extends beyond video games, too. He has composed tracks for 2005's "Brokeback Mountain" and 2006's "Babel," both of which won him the Academy Award for Best Original Score.

While the two songs are comparable, it remains to be seen whether Santaolalla is heavily involved in the soundtrack for "Red Dead Redemption 2." It has been pointed out that if his talents were contracted for the Rockstar Games title, then it is possible that his part is already done by now, especially since the sequel has been in the works since 2013.

Another observation about the trailer is its similarity to "Open Range," a 2003 film directed by Kevin Costner. The trailer features a scene that looks eerily alike to one in the film. Since Rockstar Games has paid homages to pop culture in the past, it is likely that this is more than just a happy coincidence.

So far, an exact release date for "Red Dead Redemption 2" has not been announced. All that is known is that the game will arrive sometime in the fall.