'Red Dead Redemption 2' Release Date, Rumors: Leak Hints at Second Trailer Dropping This Week

Fans have been clamoring to see more of the much-awaited game "Red Dead Redemption 2" and it looks like that time will arrive as early as this week.

(Photo: YouTube/Rockstar Games)"Red Dead Redemption 2" arrives on fall 2017.

Folks over at Reddit believe that Rockstar Games will release a new trailer for the game on May 18, a week before the Take-Two Interactive conference call.

A Reddit user also provided an image that points to May 18 as the day for the release of the second "Red Dead Redemption 2" trailer.

With no way to confirm its authenticity, fans are advised to take this with a grain of salt. However, the possibility of it ever happening is supported by Rockstar's most recent release history.

Take-Two is the parent company of the "Red Dead Redemption 2" developer. The first trailer for the game was released a week before last year's conference call so some Redditors believe it could be the same case for the next trailer.

Others also believe that Rockstar will have something for fans this week since it also marked the end of the "Grand Theft Auto Online" bonus event.

However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Rockstar has never been one to follow a solid schedule when it comes to releases and the studio has always dropped teasers and trailers at the most random, most unexpected time.

Rockstar was reportedly working on a live-action trailer with a small film crew spotted shooting early this month at the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Montana, near the iconic Chelsea Church.

While "Red Dead Redemption 2" was not namedropped, Los Angeles-based producer Jeff Guillot revealed to that they are working on something for a video game, describing it as "a sequel to an existing global franchise."

The promotional video will reportedly feature a couple of men in Wild West getup brawling by the church, which was revealed by the producer to be an in-game location for whatever they were shooting.

A train chugged along as they went at it, giving RDR2.com the impression that "Red Dead Redemption 2" is the project in question.

If a trailer will drop this week, it could end up being this live-action one. If there won't be any news about the game in the next few days, fans are holding out a presentation at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) next month.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" is set for release this fall.