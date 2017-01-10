'Red Dead Redemption 2' Rumors: An Exact Release Date for the Sequel May Already Be Known

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The 2016 announcement of "Red Dead Redemption 2" only served to further stoke fan excitement surrounding the eagerly anticipated sequel, so it should not be all that surprising when any kind of alleged release date leak draws plenty of attention.

Twitter courtesy of Rockstar Games'Red Dead Redemption 2' is currently slated to be released for the PS4 and the Xbox One

The newest possible release date leak concerning the game comes by way of a somewhat unusual source in the form of an online listing posted by the retailer Littlewoods.

According to the listing, the coveted open world role-playing game will be made available starting Oct. 2.

So, how believable is the release date included in the listing?

As a recent report from RDR2.com pointed out, there are some reasons not to completely dismiss the release date included in the listing right away, particularly because Oct. 2 fits ever so snugly within that fall 2017 release window that the folks over at Rockstar have officially announced for the game.

The report also notes that releasing "Red Dead Redemption 2" in October may not be such a bad idea, given that not a lot of other high profile titles are expected to come out during that month.

In any case, even if the sequel doesn't come out exactly on Oct. 2, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners can still rest assured that they will still be able to get their hands on the game around that time of the year, which is something that cannot be said just yet for those who prefer to play on the PC.

Still, while the sequel is not officially slated to be released for the PC currently, that may change soon.

During an earlier interview with GamingBolt, noted industry analyst Michael Pachter indicated that Rockstar may eventually offer the game for the PC, though the official announcement may just take place a little later.

More news about "Red Dead Redemption 2" should be made available in the near future.