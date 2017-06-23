'Red Dead Redemption 2' Rumors: Cross-Play Between Xbox One and PS4 Unlikely

After it was announced at the recently concluded Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) that "Rocket League" and "Minecraft" will allow a cross-play between the Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch, it is now rumored that the highly anticipated "Red Dead Redemption 2" may also allow gamers to play with one another whether they are using the Xbox One or PlayStation 4. Nonetheless, some can't help but be skeptical on it ever becoming a reality.

According to reports, Rockstar Games, Microsoft, and Sony are currently discussing the possibility of bringing the long-clamored-for feature among online games: cross-play. Allegedly, Rockstar has been pushing the idea to bring the said feature to its upcoming game, "Red Dead Redemption 2," specifically to its Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions.

This is not the first time for "Red Dead Redemption 2" to be rumored to allow a cross-play between the Microsoft and Sony gaming consoles, though. Way before the E3, there had already been rumors claiming that the upcoming game sequel would feature a cross-play between the two popular gaming consoles as revealed by a Rockstar insider.

Despite being unconfirmed, there is no denying that this piece of news has gaming fans excited. Nonetheless, some can't help but suspect that, despite Rockstar's efforts to introduce a cross-play feature to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of "Red Dead Redemption 2," everything will just end in smoke. After all, Sony has maintained that it is not sold to the idea of the said feature, citing commercial reasons as the major deterrent.

"It's certainly not a profound philosophical stance we have against this. We've done it in the past. We're always open to conversations with any developer or publisher who wants to talk about it. Unfortunately it's a commercial discussion between ourselves and other stakeholders, and I'm not going to get into the detail of that on this particular instance," PlayStation global sales and marketing head Jim Ryan told Eurogamer recently.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" is expected to arrive in spring 2018.