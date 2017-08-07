'Red Dead Redemption 2' Rumors: Game Sequel Unlikely to Have a PC Version

Facebook/Red Dead Redemption 2 Will "Red Dead Redemption 2" arrive on PCs?

Amid the clamor of the gaming community, it is suspected that the highly anticipated game sequel "Red Dead Redemption 2" is not arriving to the PC after all.

There is no denying that "Red Dead Redemption 2" is one of the most highly anticipated and talked-about game sequels. In fact, way before the game was announced last year, there had already been a lot rumors and speculations attached to it.

However, recently, the gaming community is abuzz about whether "Red Dead Redemption 2" will have a PC version apart from the ones expected to arrive to the PS4 and the Xbox One in spring next year. While many are hoping that there will be one, reports suggest that it is unlikely to be the case.

Speculations on "Red Dead Redemption" being exclusive to consoles stemmed from the recent statements of Karl Slatoff, the President of Take-Two, parent company of Rockstar Games, during the company's latest earnings call. While Slatoff acknowledged that the PC market has a huge potential and is highly invested in, he dodged the question on whether gamers can expect a PC version of "Red Dead Redemption 2."

"It really depends on the title. Some titles are actually heavily weighted to PC... the great news is that the PC market is vibrant for us. It's a great market. It's a big market. It's a core market...t hese are consumers who are highly engaged. It's a predominantly digital market, which also removes friction in terms of ongoing engagement with the consumer. So for us, the PC market as a company is very important, very exciting, and something we focus on," Slatoff said.

Because of this, it is now suspected that there may be no PC version for "Red Dead Redemption 2." Some opine that, if there is one, Take Two would have admitted right there and then when it was asked the question, and would not pass the plate to Rockstar to make an announcement.

Are the chances for "Red Dead Redemption 2" PC version really bleak? Gamers can only speculate for now.