'Red Dead Redemption 2' Rumors: Live Action Trailer May Be in the Works, Game Itself May Be Released in September

Even though "Red Dead Redemption 2" is due out this year, fans still do not know a lot about it just yet, but that could be changing soon enough.

Twitter courtesy of Rockstar Games'Red Dead Redemption 2' is currently set to be released for the PS4 and the Xbox One.

Members of a film crew were spotted in the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Montana recently, and they were seen shooting something that will be "used for promotion" of a video game, The Great Falls Tribune reported.

The people working on the project were unable to say which game the footage will be used on, though producer Jeff Guillot did share that it is for "a sequel to an existing global franchise."

A recent report from RDR2.com provided more details. It revealed that during shooting, there were apparently two actors spotted wearing Wild West attire as they appeared to be fighting each other.

Given all of that, it is easy to see why fans who have heard about this have put the pieces together themselves and reached the conclusion that this new video being shot is indeed for "Red Dead Redemption 2."

Since the project being shot is probably going to be some kind of live action trailer, it likely will not reveal much about the game's systems, though it may offer some new plot details.

There was something else of note that was revealed in that aforementioned Great Falls Tribune report.

Apparently, the game that this project is for is set to be released in September.

That itself may yet be another clue that the next "Red Dead Redemption" game really is the focus of this project, as developers have previously announced that the sequel is due out sometime during the upcoming fall season.

This recent discovery will likely serve to simply excite fans even further since they will now be on the lookout not just for new details about "Red Dead Redemption 2" but also for a live action trailer.