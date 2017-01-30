'Red Dead Redemption 2' Rumors: New Details About Eagerly Anticipated Sequel Could Be Shared Feb. 5

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

New details about "Red Dead Redemption 2" have been hard to come by ever since the game was first confirmed last October, but recent rumors are hinting that the information drought may be ending sometime soon.

Twitter courtesy of Rockstar Games'Red Dead Redemption 2' is currently slated to be released for the PS4 and the Xbox One

In a recent post, Redditor "droptheverse" shared a new picture supposedly showing a pre-order card for the upcoming game. That's not all, however, as the Redditor also noted that the pre-order cards are apparently set to go on sale on Feb. 5.

As Redditor "Agallujah" mentioned, Feb. 5 also happens to be the same day as "Super Bowl 51," and given how famous that sporting event is for featuring elaborate commercials, other fans have hinted that Rockstar may be planning something special for that day.

For now, the folks over at Rockstar have yet to hint that they have any important plans for Super Bowl weekend. But even if they ultimately opt not to reveal anything new on those days, that doesn't necessarily mean that no additional "Red Dead Redemption 2" details will be shared in February.

In an earlier report, RDR2.com pointed out that Rockstar's parent company Take Two is currently expected to hold its next earnings call sometime in February, and if that does indeed happen, then it's likely that at least a few new details about the coveted sequel will be shared as well.

Notably, while no new solid details about the sequel have been shared just yet, there have been retailer listings seemingly indicating when this open world role-playing game will be released.

A GameSeek U.K. listing for the game even points to Oct. 20 possibly being its exact date of arrival, though the folks over at Rockstar have unsurprisingly not commented on that.

The only thing developers have confirmed now is that "Red Dead Redemption 2" will be released for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One this fall.