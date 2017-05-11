'Red Dead Redemption 2' Rumors: PC Release Remains Unconfirmed But Could Still Happen Eventually

To say that "Red Dead Redemption 2" is highly anticipated would be an understatement, as few titles in recent memory can rival the hype it is generating in the months leading up to its expected release. And yet, it seems like this level of excitement could be even higher.

Twitter courtesy of Rockstar Games'Red Dead Redemption 2' is currently set to be released for the PS4 and the Xbox One this fall

Currently, the sought after sequel is expected to be released just for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One, meaning many gamers may miss out on this game.

To be more specific, gamers who prefer the PC platform may find it hard to get excited for this game, mainly because they are not even completely sure if they will be able to play it without having to purchase a current gen console.

Rockstar's decision not to release the game on the PC is a little strange considering how many potential buyers they may miss out on, but things can still change in the future.

As Twinfinite pointed out in a recent article, Rockstar's monster hit "Grand Theft Auto V" also made its way to the PC after being released for consoles, and the same strategy might be employed by the developers when it comes to "Red Dead Redemption 2."

Speaking previously to Gamingbolt, Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter also noted the way that Rockstar handled the release of "Grand Theft Auto V" and how they managed to keep fans interested by staggering its availability on different platforms.

To put it simply, perhaps this is just one of the ways that the folks over at Rockstar Games choose to market their games. And while it may not be ideal for PC gamers who want to play the sequel as soon as possible, they may still be able to take some comfort in the knowledge that they might yet get the version they are looking for eventually.

More news about "Red Dead Redemption 2" should be made available soon.