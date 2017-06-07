'Red Dead Redemption 2' Rumors: Protagonist, Storyline Details Surface Courtesy Of 4chan Leak

"Red Dead Redemption 2" may no longer be coming out this year, but that does not mean gamers have forgotten about it. And if anything, they are now looking for new details even more diligently.

Facebook courtesy of Rockstar Games'Red Dead Redemption 2' is officially set to be released during the spring of next year

For those information-seekers, there may be some good news for them to chew on as more details about the sequel have surfaced online.

In a series of posts on 4chan, a tipster revealed new details about the game, including who will be the star of it.

So, who is set to get the leading role?

The new details suggested that it will be none other than Jack Marston.

Players of the first "Red Dead Redemption" got a little glimpse of what it may be like to roam the Wild West as the younger Marston. And now, they may soon be able to do so for even longer stretches of time.

Of course, time did not just stand still for Jack, as the tipster hinted that the sequel is set three years after the events of its predecessor.

During that time, Jack has apparently done what he can to unearth some of the things that his old man held on to in order to learn more about him.

Jack may also run into some of his father's old running buddies in "Red Dead Redemption 2," according to the tipster.

The tipster also shared that there may be two big towns inside the game, with some other smaller locations scattered all over the place.

Players can also apparently expect that there will still be many things to do in the sequel.

Interesting as these revelations may be, they are of course unofficial, though developers have shared that they are going to talk more about the game this summer.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" is expected to be released for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One sometime during the spring of next year.