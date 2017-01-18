'Red Dead Redemption 2' Rumors: Release Date Outed? New Retailer Listing Points To Oct. 20 Arrival For The Sequel

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Red Dead Redemption 2" is officially set to be released sometime this fall, though understandably, fans who have been waiting for this game for years now want a more specific release date.

Twitter/Rockstar Games 'Red Dead Redemption 2' is currently slated to be released for the PS4 and the Xbox One.

While Rockstar Games has not supplied any exact launch date just yet, there may be some interesting details that can be taken from some retailer listings.

Just recently, a new listing for the sequel posted by GameSeek UK indicates that the game will be released on Oct. 20.

Exactly where this date came from remains unclear, though for what it's worth, it does fit quite easily into that fall 2017 release window that the folks over at Rockstar have previously provided.

It also wasn't that long ago when the retailer Littlewoods posted a listing for the game that contained a specific release date as well. As SegmentNext noted in a recent report, the Littlewoods listing indicated that "Red Dead Redemption 2" would be released on Oct. 2, though it has since been updated and now features no exact release date for the upcoming game.

Fans would likely be ecstatic to find out that the sequel really is set to come out this October, but as things stand right now, they will just have to continue waiting and staying on the lookout for any official development updates issued by Rockstar.

In related news, a recent report from RDR2.com noted that it may not take that long before fans hear something new about the open world epic.

As the website pointed out, with Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive expected to conduct its next earnings call this February, there's a decent chance that new details about the eagerly anticipated sequel will also be shared then.

Given how little is currently known about "Red Dead Redemption 2" at this point, fans will likely be keeping a close eye on the proceedings to make sure that no bit of information goes unnoticed.