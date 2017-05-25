'Red Dead Redemption 2' Rumors: Updated Release Window Points to Post-March 2018 Arrival at the Earliest

To the disappointment of many gamers all over the world, "Red Dead Redemption 2" is no longer expected to come out this year, though fans may not have to wait that long before they can finally get their hands on this sequel.

Facebook courtesy of Rockstar Games'Red Dead Redemption 2' is officially set to be released during the spring of next year

According to the game's updated website, it is now expected to arrive sometime within the spring of next year, but there are some additional details that can narrow down that release window even more.

A news release provided by Take-Two indicated that the sequel is now due to be released within the 2019 fiscal year. The 2019 fiscal year will run from April 2018 to March 2019, so the earliest possible date of arrival for the sequel would be April 1, 2018, though it is obviously not a given that the game will be available on that day.

Unsurprisingly, many fans have expressed disappointment over "Red Dead Redemption 2" being delayed. More reasons for why the delay has happened have been provided recently.

In an earlier post on Facebook, Rockstar Games mentioned that "extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible to our fans."

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick also talked about the delay during a recent earnings call, GameSpot reported.

Zelnick's comments regarding the delay did not differ that much from the ones provided by Rockstar Games, with the CEO again mentioning that the additional development time is needed to deliver a high quality product that meets the expectations of the fans.

Zelnick was also asked if there were specific issues that may have necessitated the delay, and the CEO stated that there were none.

Fans will not have to wait until next year just to hear some new information about "Red Dead Redemption 2," however, as developers have already noted that new details about the sequel are expected to be shared during the summer.