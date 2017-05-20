'Red Dead Redemption 2' Rumors: 'Wild West Online' Screenshot Leak Mistaken for 'Red Dead Redemption 2'

Another rumor about Rockstar Games' upcoming open-world western-themed action-adventure video game "Red Dead Redemption 2" has been debunked. The supposed promo leak for the upcoming title turns out to be for a different game.

Rockstar Games "Red Dead Redemption 2" launches this fall.

A leaked screenshot, which allegedly is for the next installment of "Red Dead Redemption," is making the rounds. But according to recent reports, the teaser is actually for another western-themed game called "Wild West Online."

Developed by indie studio 612 Games, "Wild West Online" was slated to appear on Kickstarter to raise funds before heading to Steam early access for its full launch. But thanks to the latest rumors linking it to "Red Dead Redemption," the indie title got a lot of attention. More importantly, it got extra funding. Hence, the studio opted to ditch its initial plans and will launch the game later this year.

Other than the trailer Rockstar released in October 2016, the studio has remained tight-lipped about the upcoming title. The lack of information has bred countless rumors about the title. One popular rumor that has yet to be debunked suggests that the second installment is actually a prequel to the first. Rumor has it the title will feature John Marston's backstory.

"Red Dead Redemption" made its debut in 2010 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles. The first installment was well-received by the gaming community, selling over 14 million copies worldwide.

Rockstar has not announced the game's launch date yet, but "Red Dead Redemption 2" is slated to launch sometime this fall. The game will be published for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

Meanwhile, it has been said that PC gamers have been clamoring for a PC release. A group of gamers filed a petition a few months back, however, they were not able to achieve the desired number of supporters for it to push through.

Rockstar has yet to make official announcements, until then, gamers should treat the latest reports with a grain of salt.