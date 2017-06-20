'Red Dead Redemption 2' Rumors: Will Sequel Come With the PS4-Xbox One Cross-Platform Play Feature?

"Red Dead Redemption 2" is already one of the more eagerly anticipated titles known to be currently in development, and now, there is one more rumor that could get fans even more excited.

Facebook courtesy of Rockstar Games'Red Dead Redemption 2' is officially set to be released during the spring of next year

Sources spoken to recently by Comic Book have shared that the folks over at Rockstar have been "pursuing cross-platform multiplayer across Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions" of the upcoming game.

Furthermore, the website also noted that a "reputable inside source at Rockstar" who has provided accurate information to them regarding the game in the past had also hinted that cross-platform play could be offered. This reportedly happened last month.

The new "Red Dead" game featuring cross-platform play would be remarkable for a few reasons.

First off, such a feature could truly open up the player base and make the title's multiplayer component even more appealing. The sequel is already expected to be a top-seller whenever it does come out, and the idea that the player base will be unified instead of divided across platform lines could get more potential players onboard.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" offering cross-platform play involving the Xbox One and the PS4 would also represent a significant turnaround for Sony.

Currently, the people over at Sony have indicated that there are no immediate plans for them to support cross-platform play, so this rumor panning out would require a significant shift from them.

Sony's current stance is a big obstacle standing in the way of cross-platform play for the next "Red Dead" game being a reality.

Still, even if PS4-Xbox One cross-platform play does not become a thing, there is a chance that the feature may still be offered but for different platforms.

Though the sequel has only been announced for the PS4 and Xbox One, it is widely expected to be released for the PC eventually. If PS4-Xbox One cross-platform support is not offered, perhaps PS4-PC and Xbox One-PC could be provided in the future.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" is set to be released during the spring of next year.