'Red Dead Redemption 2' Updates: Game Sequel Unlikely to Beat 'GTA V's' Sales Record, Says Publisher's CEO

Facebook/Red Dead Redemption 2 "Red Dead Redemption 2" is predicted to sell between 50 and 60 million units once it arrives next year.

While "Red Dead Redemption 2" is one of the most-anticipated games from Rockstar Games, its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, does not believe it can top the sales performance of another game from the publisher, "Grand Theft Auto V" (GTA V).

In a recent interview, Take-Two Interactive CEO Straus Zelnick revealed that members of the team working on "Red Dead Redemption 2" is straining their every nerve to ensure that the highly anticipated game will deliver a one-of-a-kind experience to the gaming community, which he believes is the reason why another Rockstar game, "GTA V," became a resounding success. Despite this, though, Zelnick doubts whether "Red Dead Redemption 2" can match the success of its other game, "GTA V."

"In every prior generation, there have been other titles that have clustered around 'GTA' from a quality point-of-view. That's clearly not the case now. If you are over 17 and you have a new generation console, you have 'GTA V.' Otherwise we wouldn't have shipped 80m units. Can any other title achieve that? It seems unlikely. Do we have incredibly high hopes for 'Red Dead Redemption 2?' We do. But we are not putting it in the context of 'GTA V,'" Zelnick said in a recent interview with Game Industry.

Some agree with Zelnick that it is unlikely for "Red Dead Redemption 2" to come close to the success of "GTA V." Nonetheless, while it may not sell 80 million units just like what "GTA V" delivered, there is no denying that it will still rake in a huge amount of money for Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive.

On the other hand, it is said that that there is still a possibility for "Red Dead Redemption 2" to pull a surprise and just deliver the same success that "GTA V" has, or, at least, close to it. ComicBook opines that "GTA V's" predecessor, "GTA IV," only sold 25 million units. With the first "Red Dead Redemption" game posting a record of 15 million sold units, the online publication suspects that its successor may explode in the same manner to that of "GTA IV's," possibly selling between 50 and 60 million units, which is not bad at all.

Whether "Red Dead Redemption 2" surpasses the record set by "GTA V" or not, nobody can tell until the game becomes available in the store shelves in spring or summer next year.