'Red Dead Redemption 2' Updates: Rumors Claiming Game Will Be a Prequel Persist

Although "Red Dead Redemption 2" is not expected to arrive earlier than next year, speculations on the highly anticipated game continue to circulate online. However, among the many rumors attached to the game, one that has remained persistent for almost a year already, is the one saying that "Red Dead Redemption 2" is actually a prequel rather than a sequel.

Facebook/Red Dead RedemptionRumors claiming that "Red Dead Redemption" will be a prequel persist.

According to reports, the supposed leaked map of "Red Dead Redemption 2" reveals that the game sequel will still include the region of Blackwater, which was featured in the first game. However, in contrast to the Blackwater map in the first "Red Dead Redemption," the supposed leaked map of sequel does not include railways. Because of this, it is now suspected that "Red Dead Redemption 2" will happen in a period before the events in its predecessor, making it a prequel.

Rumors also have it that "Red Dead Redemption 2" will offer a lot of places to see. Apart from towns and settlements, it is also alleged that the game will feature caravan camps, gang hideouts, landmarks, homesteads, robbery locations, ranches, dams, coves, cabins, and a prison as these have been marked in the supposed leak of "Red Dead Redemption 2's" map.

Despite being possibly a prequel, though, it is said that certain characters from the first "Red Dead Redemption" will return. However, more suspect that the group of cowboys featured at the end of the released trailer for the upcoming game could be John Marston's old gang, such as Dutch van der Linde, Bill Williamson, and Javier Escuella. Hence, some opine that it is likely for "Red Dead Redemption 2" to feature a younger version of John Marston, possibly way before he became the hero he came to be in the first "Red Dead Redemption" game.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" was originally slated to arrive this fall. However, Rockstar Games announced last month that the game's release has been pushed to spring of 2018. Once it arrives, only then it can be confirmed whether the highly anticipated game is a prequel, indeed.