'Red Dead Redemption' on PC via Emulation Shows Improvements

Facebook/rockstargames RPCS3 is working to get 'Red Dead Redemption' on the PC via emulation.

"Red Dead Redemption" has been enjoyed by many since its release seven years ago, but PC gamers were unable to experience the same fun PlayStation and Xbox players got. However, a group known as RPCS3 is working to change that.

Released in 2010, "Red Dead Redemption" was playable on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles. Many fans were left disappointed, though, since the game was not made available on the PC. A few years later, Rockstar Games is coming out with a sequel, "Red Dead Redemption 2," and RPCS3 is striving to make the original game playable through PC emulation.

RPCS3 took to their YouTube channel to preview the first time "Red Dead Redemption" was played on the PC. Of course, fans should not immediately expect everything to go smoothly. The demo still has a lot of bugs and the graphics are not very impressive because of the low frame rates. However, it was definitely a jumping-off point.

"Until just a few days ago 'Red Dead Redemption' would only load up to the main menu and show a few frames before hanging. Some persistent users could quickly get ingame from there, but once again it would only show a few frames before hanging," the description for the YouTube video read. "With recent improvements to graphics emulation thanks to Jarves the game can now continue to run without hanging and we can finally go ingame and control the (sometimes invisible) character."

PC gamers and fans of the franchise are certainly keeping their fingers crossed for a fully functional "Red Dead Redemption" game for the PC. It remains to be seen, though, whether RPCS3 will be able to produce a final product before "Red Dead Redemption 2" comes out. Thankfully, they were bought a little more time as Rockstar Games pushed back the sequel's release date.

The studio has also yet to reveal whether a PC version of "Red Dead Redemption 2" will be released, though a digital rights management listing sparked rumors of it in February earlier this year.

Watch the demo below: