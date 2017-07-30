'Red Dwarf XII' Release Date, Cast News: Sci-fi Sitcom Airs on Dave This Fall

Twitter/RedDwarfHQ A teaser image for "Red Dwarf XII." The sci-fi comedy show is set to release by fall 2017.

"Red Dwarf XII" has just released a teaser image for the show's release later this fall, as the entire crew turns mechanoid to promote the sci-fi's comedy premiere on Dave. With the group shot, fans at least have some confirmation on the cast making it back for the autumn premiere.

In the photo are Craig Charles, Chris Barrie and Danny John-Jules wearing the droid get up that their colleague Robert Llewellyn has been wearing weekly since 1989 for the sci-fi franchise.

The boys had a rough time pulling the look off, and maybe they got a new appreciation of the ordeal that Llewellyn goes through every show. "It was so uncomfortable," Charles said.

"So hot. I thought I was crying at one point but I wasn't, I was sweating through my eyes! Chris got ill wearing it," he added, referring to Barrie. John-Jules added to Chris' explanation, saying how they have to get out every few minutes to get some fresh air, where temperatures fell as low as minus five degrees Fahrenheit on the day of the shoot.

The arduous shoot at least confirmed the return of Arnold Rimmer (Chris Barrie), Dave Lister (Craig Charles), the Cat (Danny John-Jules) and Kryten (Robert Llewellyn) for the show. Norman Lovett as the voice of Holly, the computer, is expected to make it back for "Red Dwarf XII" as well.

The show's official Facebook page, meanwhile, has announced the return of the show on Dave later this year. A comment from their account promised a more specific date coming later. "As soon is the date is official, and ready to be made public, we will shout it from the rooftops!" the show's social media representative posted on July 7.

"28 years of guilt for calling him a big wuss," Danny said, referring to Llewellyn and his character's outfit. "We literally went out bowing to Robert, because it was amazing," John-Jules concluded by the end of the photo session.