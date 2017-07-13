'Red Dwarf XII' Release Date, News: New Installment Confirmed to Arrive in Fall

Facebook/officialreddwarf Promotional photo for "Red Dwarf"

"Red Dwarf" fans finally have something to look forward to this year. Earlier this week, the British science fiction sitcom officially confirmed through its Facebook page that it will return in the fall.

According to reports, the show revealed that it will return with six new episodes that will feature several new guests. However, it has yet to give a definite premiere date for the new installment.

When one fan asked about it on Facebook, the show said: "We will give a date in due course—we can't just yet for various reasons, not least because firm decisions on TV scheduling can't always be made this far in advance. As soon as the date is official, and ready to be made public, we will shout it from the rooftops!"

Fans have known for quite a while that the new season of "Red Dwarf" is already in development and that its director is just waiting for the perfect time for its release. Now that the official "Red Dwarf" Facebook page has already announced that it will land in autumn, fans can safely assume that it is almost done with its production.

Although the premiere date of the new season is not yet known, fans of the popular sitcom are already raving about it. Aside from the premiere date, fans are also excited for the release of its first official trailer so they know what to expect from the new installment.

Meanwhile, fans who cannot wait for the next big announcement can drop by the Edinburgh TV Festival on Aug. 23. The creators of "Red Dwarf" will reportedly attend the event to give fans the chance to watch the first episode of the new season before it officially premieres on TV. Following the special screening, fans will have the chance to ask questions to the writer and director of the series at the Q&A.