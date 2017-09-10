'Red Dwarf XII' Release Date News: Show to Start Airing on Oct. 12 on Dave

The team behind "Red Dwarf XII" promised a more specific release date for the upcoming comedy show, and they delivered. The show has narrowed down their initial fall release date down to Thursday, Oct. 12.

Red Dwarf XII/Grant Naylor Productions "Red Dwarf XII" is set to air exclusively on Dave on Oct. 12.

Along with the news that a beloved character will be making a return to the show, the writers of "Red Dwarf XII" also took the opportunity to remind fans that the new series is due to be out exclusively on Dave next month.

Norman Lovett will be back as Holly, the ship's computer, for "Red Dwarf XII." It has been 18 years since Lovett last appeared on a "Red Dwarf" episode, and fans who knew him from the second series will see his face on the computer screen once again in less than a month.

Hattie Hayridge took over from Lovett for the third, fourth and fifth series, before the character was written out entirely for almost two seasons. Lovett then returned just as series seven ended, and stayed put until season eight.

An unfortunate, off-show incident with an overflowing bath sidelined Lovett for a while, and the ship has plowed on without its computer personality since "Back to Earth." In October, Lovett as Holly is set to make its return, although it remains to be seen if the computer will be back as a regular.

"Yes, it's true," director Doug Naylor confirmed. "Holly, played by Norman Lovett, guest stars in one of the new shows in Red Dwarf XII. But which show remains a secret!" he added.

The showrunners of the highly anticipated comedy had listed off some of the crew's adventures for the twelfth series of the show.

To start, the crew runs afoul with the Mechanoid Intergalactic Liberation Front, and then, they come across a fellow ship where criticism is banned. A presidential election, an existential crisis triggered by a pair of glasses, and a life-threatening software update are just among the mishaps the dwarfers will deal with in their usual and hilarious fashion.