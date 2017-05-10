Ed Sheeran Moved by Young Ebola Victim Who Sings for God in 'Red Nose Day' Video

Musician Ed Sheeran is raising money for Comic Relief's annual Red Nose Day event and recently traveled to Liberia where he met some of the children who will benefit from the annual fundraiser, including a girl named Peaches who says her sole desire is to sing in church.

In a Red Nose Day USA video posted on YouTube, Sheeran is seen talking to Peaches who reveals that she hasn't been able to go to school since her father died three years ago from the Ebola virus.

While talking to the "Thinking Out Loud" crooner, Peaches said she sings as a way to honor her father's memory, and said her desire is to return to school, become a musician, and use her voice to "sing in churches."

At one point through the taping Peaches is overwhelmed with emotion and begins to cry. Her tears impacted Sheeran who also tears up.

"Is it really that bad?" he asks viewers before answering his own question. "Yes, it is. That's just one girl and that's just one story. That's the one girl who came up to talk to us and was the smiliest. There's so many kids out here that I've gone up to and I've tried to speak to, and if she's the smiliest and has got that story, God knows what the other stories are."

Two Christian organizations that will benefit from the Red Nose Day USA fundraiser are Covenant House and the nonprofit named Charity: Water.

NBC's television programming for the event on May 25 will include "Celebrity Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day," at 8 p.m.; "Running Wild with Bear Grylls for Red Nose Day," featuring Julia Roberts, at 9 p.m.; and the network's third annual "The Red Nose Day Special," hosted by Chris Hardwick, at 10 p.m. which will premiere the "Love Actually" sequel.

Additional charities that will benefit from Red Nose Day include: Feeding America, Save The Children, and Boys and Girls Club of America.

For more information on Red Nose Day USA, click here.