Red Raven Camera Kit Worth $15,000 Is an Apple Exclusive

Apple/Red Raven A promo image of the Red Raven Camera Kit as featured in its product page in Apple's website.

RED, the company behind several lines of high-end cinematography equipment, has recently announced that their Red Raven camera will only be available as a kit exclusive to Apple.

The company behind the Red Raven camera has announced that its 4.5K camera kit will be available exclusively through Apple.com. Red Raven, a creative tool recognized for its ease of use and capability to record 4K resolution video at a high frame rate, can also be seen on demo at several Apple Retail Stores, as the company announced on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The kit, now available on Apple's online shop, also includes a copy of Final Cut Pro X. The software is designed for professional video editors to import, compose and edit their Red Raven video on compatible Apple computers.

The Red Raven as a camera can shoot high resolution still images in 4.5K Full Format resolution, at 4,608 by 2,160 pixels. The reason for buying the high-end device, however, is its capability to record video at this high resolution, at 120 frames per second.

It can also record 2K Full Format resolution video, at 2,048 by 1,080 pixels, at 240 frames per second. This kit also includes a lens, monitor, camera handle, storage media, batteries and other components, both RED branded and from other brands, to compose a complete package for out-of-the-box use.

For $15,000, buyers get the Red Raven 4.5K camera BRAIN, RED DSMC2 Touch LCD 4.7 inch display, DSMC2 Outrigger handle, V-Lock I/O expander and a 120 GB storage device in MINI-MAG form factor.

The box also comes with two IDX DIO C-95 rechargeable batteries with a charger included. A MINI-MAG reader from G-Technology EV Series is added on as well. The kit is rounded out by a Sigma 18 to 35 mm DC lens, at F 1.8, as well as a NANUK-branded camera case.

The Final Cut Pro X that comes with the kit will be in the form of a redeemable code. "After buying the RED RAVEN Camera Kit, you'll receive an email with a content code that can be redeemed on the App Store for Final Cut Pro X. The code is usually delivered within one to three business days," according to Apple's note.