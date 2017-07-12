RED's Expensive Hydrogen One Smartphone Set for a 2018 Release

RED RED promises 3D holographic display with their upcoming "Hydrogen One" smartphone.

Probably one of the biggest surprises in the tech world as of late is the launching of a new smartphone by RED called the Hydrogen One. There is nothing remarkable shared about the new smartphone yet, as the company has been quite mum about their recently launched product, but what's surprising about it is its price — the Hydrogen One will be priced at quite an expensive amount.

RED, a company best known for producing excellent quality cameras, had recently announced that they would be venturing into the world of smartphones for the first time through the Hydrogen One. Unfortunately, the company did not give any further details besides the fact that the Hydrogen One will be offering 3D and 4D visuals and will be priced at a staggering $1,195 and above.

Now, $1,195 seems like too big of a price but considering that RED has been known to produce cameras which were used for hit films like "Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2," "Transformers: The Last Knight" and "The Martian," it can be expected that the company has something great in store for the consumers.

According to RED, the Hydrogen One will be running on the Android OS and promises a "hydrogen holographic display" and that the phone will display 3D holographic display without having a need for special glasses. How they will do that has yet to be discovered.

RED will be offering the smartphone in two finishes: the aluminum model priced at $1,200 and the $1,600 titanium model.

There is no word about the specs of the Hydrogen One, but it is expected that it will run on the latest processor. As for a release date, consumers would have to wait until 2018 for the smartphone to be come out. However, the Hydrogen One is already available for pre-order.