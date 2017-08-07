RED's Hydrogen One Specs News: First-Ever Prototype Preview Shows Massive Rugged $1,200 Media Machine

RED Promotional image for the upcoming media machine and smartphone called Hydrogen One.

RED has finally let people have a glimpse of several prototype units of the RED Hydrogen One device about a month since it was first announced.

Recently, YouTube star Marques Brownlee posted a video featuring the first-ever preview of the Hydrogen One. RED had allowed him to view and share several prototype units of the device in his video.

The video, which was posted on Wednesday, primarily showed a "fit and finish" prototype unit which gave people a hint on what the final Hydrogen One product will look like.

Just like in the partial image preview shared by RED last month, the Hydrogen One is clad with some serious side grips that give it a somewhat rugged look. The device also looks pretty massive, especially when Brownlee placed it in-between an iPhone 7 Plus and a OnePlus 5.

On the gadget's right side, RED placed the power button that will also work as a fingerprint reader, according to Brownlee. Meanwhile the volume controls are located on the left side of the device.

From the beginning, the Hydrogen One has been referred to as a media machine. With that, RED designed the device to have a dedicated video recording button at the lower left side.

Two sets of speakers, that Brownlee suspects could be stereo, are located at the front, right below the 5.7-inch screen. The bottom edge of the device then houses the USB-C port and 3.5-millimeter headphone jack.

The slight reveal of the Hydrogen One did not mention much about its technical specifications.

Meanwhile, the Hydrogen One has been making waves due to its holographic screen. While RED already has a separate prototype for that, the company did not allow it to be featured in Brownlee's video just yet. But according to the YouTuber, the Hydrogen One's screen will have options for a 2D or a 4D display.

According to Brownlee, RED will likely come up with a complete prototype that features the "fit and finish" body as well as a working holographic screen within 30 to 45 days.

The Hydrogen One is currently available for pre-order starting at $1,195.