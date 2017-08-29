Reese Witherspoon Reveals New TV Show Team-Up With Jennifer Aniston Is 'Defiantly Interesting'

Reese Witherspoon feels quite excited about her upcoming TV show with Jennifer Aniston. The two Hollywood A-list stars will be working together again after two decades when Witherspoon played Aniston's sister on the hit comedy series "Friends."

Witherspoon expressed via Entertainment Tonight that her the show with Aniston will be "defiantly interesting." They will play TV personalities of a morning program in New York.

"I'm excited. I can't talk too much about it," she said. "I've lived in a world where I've been interviewed for 25 years. That's really interesting to flip it around and see what the other side looks like and how journalists live their lives."

Michael Ellenberg, who used to be HBO's head of drama, developed the story of the Aniston–Witherspoon starrer. "House of Cards" scribe Jay Carson will write the scripts while Witherspoon and Aniston will executive produce the series along with Steve Kloves ("Harry Potter").

The show still has no confirmed title as of press time and it is still up for bidding from interested distributors, such as HBO on cable or streaming site Netflix. Given the attachment of those involved, there's a good chance that the series could land on HBO.

Witherspoon has a good relationship with the network following the highly successful run of "Big Little Lies" last February. The show scored critics and viewers' praises and it is also up for various awards at the Emmys this September.

HBO asked Witherspoon and head writer–executive producer Lianne Moriarty to develop "Big Little Lies" season 2. Vanity Fair suggested that Aniston should also guest star on this series if it gets a green light from the cable network.

Aniston hasn't been a regular on TV since "Friends" folded up in 2004. The Emmy-winning actress, however, had guest appearances on shows like "Dirt" in 2007, "30 Rock" in 2008 and "Cougar Town" in 2010.

Witherspoon has been doing mostly movie roles in her career. She ventured into TV and producing after launching her Hello Sunshine media brand in 2016.