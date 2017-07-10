Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 News: Units Almost Sold Out Days After Its Release

samsung.com The original Samsung Galaxy Note 7, which is now replaced by a new and refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 FE

After its release in South Korea on Friday, July 7, the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is reportedly selling well in the market.

According to reports, blue coral and black onyx models of the device — now called the Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition (FE) — are already sold out on the online store of SK Telecom just days after its release. On the other hand, other mobile stores are reportedly having a hard time keeping up with the demand for the smartphone.

It has been reported that the interest is high in the improved device because it sells much lower compared to the original product.

"Consumers are interested in the refurbished device because it is as good as the original model but much cheaper," a staffer of SK Telecoms reportedly stated. "It has been three months since the Galaxy S8 was launched, and the new [Note FE] is generating excitement in the market."

The newly released Galaxy Note FE is being sold at 699,600 South Korean won or around US$607, which is reportedly 300,000 South Korean won cheaper compared to the original price of the Galaxy Note 7.

The South Korean tech giant reportedly confirmed the release of the refurbished edition of the controversial Galaxy Note 7 flagship device early this month. The company was forced to order a recall on the device in September 2016 when it received several reports about exploding units in different parts of the world due to battery issues.

After the first recall failed to address the issue with replacement phones, Samsung decided to ultimately stop the sales and replacements of existing Galaxy Note 7 in October 2016.

The refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 FE reportedly comes with almost the same features as those in the previous Galaxy Note 7, but it now uses a 3,200 mAh battery that comes with several safety features. However, the device is still exclusively sold in South Korea, while sales in other countries is still unconfirmed.