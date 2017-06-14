Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Rumors: Improved Device to Be Released on July 7?

Samsung may release the safer, refurbished version of the Galaxy Note 7 sometime in July.

According to a report from South Korean publication ET News, the smartphone manufacturer will launch the improved version of their controversial flagship device that was first released in August 2016. It will be unveiled to the public on July 7.

The report also mentioned that the refurbished Galaxy Note 7, currently referred to as the Galaxy Note FE or the Galaxy S7R, will be worth somewhere between 740,000 and 760,000 won or between $656 to $673 upon release.

Earlier reports claimed that the device would be released on June 30, but the company encountered some kind of delay.

It has been claimed that Samsung has decided to increase the number of Galaxy Note 7 units that they will release. From the initially planned 150,000 units, the tech and electronics device giant is now reportedly manufacturing 450,000 units of refurbished Galaxy Note 7. This could be one of the main reasons why they opted to hold back the release date of the device.

However, the device will only be made available in selected markets and there are no reports that can confirm that it will also be sold in the United States.

On the other hand, reports also revealed that another variant of the improved device could also be released in Europe.

It can be recalled that Samsung ordered the recall of the Galaxy Note 7 after the company received numerous reports of explosions due to battery defects. They initially replaced the device with an improved version of the first Galaxy Note 7 units, but it still suffered from combustion and battery failure in September. This prompted them to order a total discontinuation of the product.

Aside from the rumored release date, the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is expected to come with the company's latest digital assistant, Bixby, that first came with the Samsung Galaxy S8.