Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Set for July 7 Release

Samsung will be launching a refurbished version of the Galaxy Note 7 later this week.

One year after an embarrassing mass recall of units due to exploding batteries, Samsung is releasing a new batch of Note 7 called Fan Edition (FE). The South Korean manufacturer announced on Monday that the new models will be made with parts from unused handsets.

The Note FE is scheduled to be released on Friday, July 7, with a limited number of 400,000 devices. Priced at 699,600 won ($609), the upcoming device will be exclusively distributed in Sourth Korea. Overseas sale will be announced at a later date.

In 2016, around 3 million Galaxy Note 7 devices were returned to the company. Campaign organizations, including Greenpeace, have expressed concern over the fact that discarded phones could cause harm to the environment. Samsung had since responded to those groups in a press release that said: "The latest launch of the Galaxy Note FE... has a significant meaning as an environment-friendly project that minimised the waste of resources."

Samsung is considered as the world's biggest smartphone manufacturer based on volume. The company was forced to stop production of the Note 7 in October, approximately two months after its initial launch, because it was discovered to have fire-prone batteries from its suppliers.

Despite the recall, Samsung managed to redeem its tainted name with their new flagship device, the Galaxy S8. Since its debut this year, the device has been widely praised by fans and critics alike.

The Verge points out that several individuals are still holding onto their Note 7 devices either for sentimentality or practical reasons. The upcoming Note FE might be a better and safer option for those users, since they probably keep a special place in their heart for Samsung's latest Note model.