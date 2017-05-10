'Reign' Season 4 Episode 12 Spoilers: Darnley Blackmails Mary as John Knox Demonizes Her to Her People

Mary (Adelaide Kane) will deal with a different kind of disaster than she is used to when "Reign" season 4 returns with episode 12, "The Shakedown."

(Photo: YouTube/The CW Television Network)A screenshot from the trailer for "Reign" season 4, episode 12, "The Shakedown."

When it comes to political issues, the queen has been in the ever-complicated game long enough to know everything from the inside out.

In the next "Reign" season 4 installment, however, her skills as a ruler will be tested when Scotland is literally shaken by an earthquake. It will be the Queen of Scots who will have to calm her people down in the face of a natural disaster.

Unfortunately, John Knox (Jonathan Goad) takes this as an opportunity to take down Mary. In the promo for "Reign" season 4, episode 12, he makes sure he puts the queen in a bad light following the calamity.

"Letting you fall is the best thing I can do for the people of Scotland," Knox tells in the promo to a seething Mary, who appears to have already been put at the receiving end of whatever he was planning.

Knox is not the only person that she has to contend with in "Reign" season 4, episode 12. On top of the stress brought about by the earthquake, Darnley (Will Kemp) is also making things even more difficult for Mary.

Darnley feels that his wife has rid him of everything he is entitled to as king so he takes what he can get and uses leverage on Mary by blackmailing her to be brought back to court and secure gold and money for himself.

Bothwell (Adam Croasdell) warns Mary that giving him what he wants will bring trouble, but Mary is given no choice with Darnley being "a political necessity," as she tells him in the "Reign" season 4, episode 12 promo.

Darnley is threatening to tell the world that the baby Mary is carrying is not his, effectively turning her people against her and stripping the child of any right to the throne. Sadly, it appears that the king appears to have Mary where he wants her.

Back in England, Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) does some damage control in "Reign" season 4, episode 12 after being seen with Gideon (Ben Geurens).

Catherine (Megan Follows), on the other hand, continues to fight for Charles' (Spencer MacPherson) throne, but the king is not helping, even executing something that backfires in the upcoming episode.

"Reign" season 4, episode 12, "The Shakedown," airs Friday, May 12, at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.