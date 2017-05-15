'Reign' Season 4 Episode 13 Spoilers: Darnley and Knox Kill One of Mary's Friends

It looks like Mary (Adelaide Kane) will suffer a major loss when "Reign" season 4 returns to the small screen next week with a brand-new episode.

(Photo: YouTube/The CW Television Network)A screenshot from the promo for "Reign" season 4, episode 13, titled "Coup de Grace."

Titled "Coup de Grace," episode 13 will see Darnley (Will Kemp) continue his alliance with John Knox (Jonathan Goad). Things are about to get problematic with the two due to some disagreements with their next move.

Knox tells his new pal in the promo for "Reign" season 4, episode 13 that in order for them to get what they want, Mary should be killed. Darnley is taken aback with this.

Whether or not he will go along with it remains to be seen. Clearly, he is not comfortable with the idea of murdering the Queen of Scots aka his wife despite the fact that he has been making things hell for her in the past few weeks.

Bothwell (Adam Croasdell) knows the danger Mary is facing and tells her that she should get to safety before anything happens, but the queen tells him in the "Reign" season 4, episode 13 promo that this is not an option.

It looks like he will be able to protect her anyway. However, someone else might end up meeting their demise in the upcoming episode.

As per the synopsis, whatever Darnley and Knox have planned "will leave a close friend of Mary's dead." Who it will end up being is a mystery at the moment. From the looks of it, however, someone will bite the dust next week.

Meanwhile, "Reign" season 4, episode 13 will also see Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) must banish Gideon (Ben Geurens) at the request of her future husband (Steve Byers).

Fans will remember that in the previous episode, the secret lovers were discovered getting all cozy by one of the former's servants, who is cooking something up that will complicate Elizabeth's life even more.

Finally, "Reign" season 4, episode 13 is also about to show Charles (Spencer MacPherson) taking "a bold stance" against his brother Henri (Nick Slater), who appears to have convinced Nicole (Ann Pirvu) to run off with him.

"Reign" season 4, episode 13, "Coup de Grace," airs Friday, May 19, at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.