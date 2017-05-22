'Reign' season 4 episode 14 spoilers: Mary exacts revenge on her enemies; Elizabeth deals with major setback

Mary (Adelaide Kane) seeks revenge and justice in the upcoming episode of "Reign" season 4.

Facebook/cwreign Promotional banner for the fourth and final season of The CW’s historical drama series “Reign.”

Titled "A Bride. A Box. A Body," next week's episode could mark the beginning of the end of Mary's story. The Queen of Scots is determined to get even with her enemies, so she decides to take matters into her own hands. She launches a counter attack against her conspirators and promises them that she will not go down without a fight. Meanwhile, Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) encounters a tough situation that complicates her plans. The major drawback leaves her clueless on what to do next.

In the promo from The CW, Mary confronts John (Jonathan Goad) after finding out that he played a part in the threats against her. "You have fostered this insurrection and treason," the queen says. Mary is a bit thrown off when John tells her that he had never been her "greatest threat."

The next scene cuts to Elizabeth plotting her next move to remove Mary from her throne. Elsewhere, Darnley (Will Kemp) is seen talking to someone about an "inevitable" war between the two queens. The end of the teaser shows Mary claiming Darnley will die to pay for everything he did to her.

As the series approaches its finale, CarterMatt notes that one of the challenges "Reign" writers may run into is finding a way to show how Mary mattered to others without being preachy. The publication further notes that in all of history, there are always two sides to a story: one told by the winner and another told by the loser. Since neither is always right, the real answer is often found somewhere in the middle.

The fourth and final season of "Reign" airs every Friday night at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.