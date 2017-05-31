'Reign' Season 4 Episode 14 Spoilers: Mary Hangs Darnley? Show Could Be Straying From History Books

With three episodes left, "Reign" season 4 and the whole series will soon draw to a close so fans can expect major developments in the show's final hours. In fact, this is exactly what they will be treated with in episode 14, "A Bride. A Box. A Body."

(Photo: The CW)A promotional still from "Reign" season 4, episode 14, "A Bride. A Box. A Body."

In this installment, every camp will up their game. For Mary (Adelaide Kane), the murder of her Rizzio (Andrew Shaver) makes her hell-bent to eliminating every single one of her plotters led by Knox (Jonathan Goad) and her own husband, Darnley (Will Kemp).

"You have fostered this insurrection and treason," the Queen of Scots tells Knox in the promo for "Reign" season 4, episode 14.

As fans know, he worked together with Darnley to make it look like Mary was cheating on him with Bothwell (Adam Croasdell). Along with more conspirators, the duo stormed to the castle to find her playing cards with Rizzio, who they proceeded to stab to death.

After that bloody death, things are not looking up for Darnley in "Reign" season 4, episode 14. Mary will make him pay by executing him. "He will hang and I will enjoy watching him die," he tells an unseen individual in the promo.

If he is the man that she hangs in "Reign" season 4, episode 14 (the promo only showed the person's boots), this suggests that the writers are going a different direction and are not completely following history.

Knowing how the real-life Darnley met his demise, the show might be straying from the history books, unless the teaser was meant to misdirect fans.

[Spoiler Alert! Historical events, which can count as potential spoilers for "Reign" season 4, episode 14, will be discussed below.]

Either way, a change in Darnley's fate has many hoping that it could extend to how the show will handle that of Mary, who, as history books dictate, will lose her head at the hands of Elizabeth, who is played by Rachel Skarsten in the series.

Speaking of Elizabeth, the synopsis for "Reign" season 4, episode 14 teases that she will suffer a "major setback that turns her world upside down."

The promo does not show any sign of her worrying about anything though. More importantly, she still communicates with Gideon (Ben Geurens), who is supposed to be banished from the court. This might involve the fallout she is about to experience.

"Reign" season 4, episode 14, "A Bride. A Box. A Body." airs Friday, June 2, at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.