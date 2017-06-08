'Reign' Season 4 Episode 15 Spoilers: Another Major Character Death Teased

In the penultimate episode of "Reign" season 4 titled "Blood in the Water," more deaths are expected to take place as the series prepares to wrap up its four-year story.

(Photo: YouTube/The CW Television Network)A screenshot from the promo for "Reign" season 4, episode 15, "Blood in the Water."

Gideon (Ben Geurens) met his demise in the previous episode after Narcisse (Craig Parker) poisons him to get back at Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) for the death of Lola (Anna Popplewell).

In "Reign" season 4, episode 15, it is Mary (Adelaide Kane) who is facing danger not because of a murderous plot but due to the dangers of childbirth.

The time has come for Mary to deliver her child with Darnley (Will Kemp), but it is Bothwell (Adam Croasdell) who is seen by her side in the promo for the installment.

The king consort, however, was warned that Mary might not survive the childbirth. It certainly looked like it after she was seen struggling in pain before falling unconscious in the "Reign" season 4, episode 15 promo.

Whether or not this will mark the end for the queen remains to be seen. If it does, this means that the show will not follow the history books, or at least not taking the story all the way to the time she died.

With only two episodes left in "Reign" season 4 and practically the whole series, there are a lot of loose ends to tie and fans are wondering how the last couple hours of the historical drama will get to unpack everything.

"Reign" season 4, episode 15 will also see Elizabeth find justice for Gideon. In her attempt to do so, he learns that someone from her inner circle was responsible.

However, if the promo is anything to go by, she's got the wrong guy. Despite this, it is expected that someone will pay for the murder of the man, who she pretend-married in the previous episode before he died, with their life.

Meanwhile, Catherine (Megan Follows) faces a new problem as Charles (Spencer MacPherson) using his position as king to have anyone for treason including Leesa (Anastasia Phillips).

"Reign" season 4, episode 15, "Blood in the Water" airs Friday, June 9, at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.