'Reign' Season 4 Finale Spoilers: Will Mary Bite the Dust?

The time is almost upon fans for Mary's (Adelaide Kane) story to conclude in "Reign" with the series finale titled "All It Cost Her."

(Photo: The CW)A promotional still from "Reign" season 4, episode 15, "Blood in the Water."

The CW is keeping details at a minimum as to how it will all end for the Queen of Scotland although the history books should give fans a clue, if the series will follow it, that is.

The real-life Mary met her demise at the hands of Elizabeth, played in the series by Rachel Skarsten. Both characters are fighting their own wars come the "Reign" season 4 finale.

Elizabeth is angrier than ever after learning who is responsible for the death of Gideon (Ben Geurens). Before, however, she made the assumption that it is her fiancé who ordered the love of her life dead.

Her attempt for revenge ultimately led to Elizabeth making an enemy out of Spain, who prepares for war against England. The queen is not one to back down. The promo for the "Reign" season 4 finale shows her preparing for a fight.

As for Mary, she is set to deal with Darnley (Will Kemp) once and for all. He and his mother have been assembling their own council while she gave birth to her heir, almost dying in the process.

This forces her to ask the help of none other than Elizabeth, whom she hopes will take care of her son if she does not make it. She requested that they make him heir to both their kingdoms.

Unfortunately, the synopsis for the "Reign" season 4 finale suggests that the two will not be friendly anytime soon:

"Mary makes a decision that will change the course of history — forever shaping the fate of her nation, her crown, and her newborn son. Mary's perilous move for her survival causes the stunning realization that perhaps she is not the only one who may not survive. Meanwhile, Elizabeth steadies herself for war and will become the instigator in Mary's demise while later realizing she and Mary might be more similar than either thought."

The "Reign" season 4 finale, "All It Cost Her," airs Friday, June 19, at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.