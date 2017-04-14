'Reign' Season 4 Spoilers: Queen Mary's Bid to Seize England Puts Her at Odds With New Husband

Mary (Adelaide Kane) weds her second husband and aims to take Elizabeth's (Rachel Skarsten) throne in the upcoming episodes of "Reign."

In the ninth episode titled "Pulling Strings," Mary and Darnley's (Will Kemp) marriage will be celebrated in a lavish affair and will thus prove to be a successful decision on Mary's part when it comes to upholding her political standing. However, the official trailer for the episode teases that Darnley may also have his own plans to turn the union around to his own advantage.

The marriage will send Elizabeth in a frenzy as she tries to salvage England's power. On the other hand, James (Dan Jeannotte) will discover something interesting about Greer (Celina Sinden), though the synopsis does not give hints as to whether this discovery will be good or bad.

In the subsequent 10th episode, Mary will start plotting to take over England, just as Elizabeth struggles to find an appropriate man to marry in a desperate bid to save her throne. Meanwhile, a scheme orchestrated by Knox (Jonathan Goad) will bring a tragic consequence to James that he may have to deal with on his own. Whether or not this has anything to do with what he discovered about Greer is not made clear.

On the other hand, the 11th episode will see Mary launching a coup against Elizabeth, while the latter continues to find a good Catholic man to wed, despite her conflicted feelings for Gideon (Ben Geurens). Mary's plans of seizing England will also put her at odds with her husband, Darnley, who may have plans of his own.

Incidentally, Catherine's (Megan Follows) son, Henri (Nick Slater), will also make an attempt to claim the throne from Charles (Spencer MacPherson). His endeavors will be backed by both Spain and Narcisse (Craig Parker).

