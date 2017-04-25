'Reign' Season 4 Spoilers: A Brutal Fate for Mary in the Finale?

Fans have a reason to worry about the fate of Mary (Adelaide Kane) in "Reign" season 4 knowing the fate of the real-life queen of Scotland.

(Photo: The CW)A promotional still for "Reign" season 4, episode 10, "A Better Man."

In the history books, the real Mary was executed. Many are wondering if the show will go down this route for Kane's character in "Reign" season 4, which is the historical drama's final run.

While "Reign" has been loyal to the historical events it was based on, the team behind the series still like to make some changes from creative purposes. Whether this will be the case for Mary's story in season 4, here is what Kane had to say.

"We have taken some very generous creative liberties with our storylines, but we have kept the bones fairly accurate," the actress told TVLine.

"I mean, if we were going to throw the baby out with the bathwater, we would have had Francis (Toby Regbo) live. And then none of this would have happened," she went on to say.

The character of Regbo was written off in the previous season. Francis went out in "Reign" the same way his real-life counterpart did.

Although he was well-loved and has become a major character over the course of the series, the show still decided to kill him off.

Despite the risks, "Reign" season 4 might go bold and do the same for the main protagonist as well, especially since it would be the show's final season.

For now, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. Kane did suggest that the series might be faithful to history with regard to the fate of her character, no matter how heartbreaking it will be.

"Reign" season 4 won't wrap up until June so fans should not think about goodbyes right now. In fact, they will be treated with a new episode titled "A Better Man" this Friday, April 28, on The CW.