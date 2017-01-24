'Reign' Season 4 Spoilers, News: Adelaide Kane Teases 'Insanity' of a Character in Final Season

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Following big drops about the plot of "Reign" season 4, Adelaide Kane has also spoken up about what fans should expect of the show's final installment. According to the actress, one of the characters will go insane.

FACEBOOK/Reign'Reign' season 4 will premiere February 10 on The CW.

A recent French Melty interview with Kane was released online, and in it, the actress spilled some information for fans to ponder upon. Fortunately, a translated version was put up on Tumblr, detailing what was discussed during the sit-down with the star.

Kane was asked if there was something that she has not yet revealed about the events in "Reign" season 4. "Someone falls sick. Someone in the new season, falls ill and becomes crazy... I can't tell you who, otherwise I'll get into trouble, but someone gets really crazy," she responded.

It is unclear which character will lose their sanity since Kane did not provide further details about the teaser. On the other hand, fans can expect a lot of emotions escalating in the final season as Queen Mary, Kane's character, tries once more to grab Queen Elizabeth's (Rachel Skarsten) throne.

Also in the interview, Kane revealed that Mary will have some big issues with her second husband, Lord Darnley (Will Kemp). "There will be a sort of power struggle between her and Lord Darnley," she said. In history, Lord Darnley will be murdered, which will then pave the way for Mary's third husband to enter the picture.

Aside from talking about Mary's marriage issues and continued struggles on her journey to the English throne, Kane teased that the upcoming installment of "Reign" will not be as death-packed as the previous season. There will still be deaths but not all will be "physical" deaths. Instead, some will be the end of friendships, political ties, and relationships.

TVLine also teases that viewers will see another side of Queen Mary in "Reign" season 4. The outlet says there will be a "slightly different side of Queen Mary" and some events will "get pretty sweaty... and maybe a little violent."

"Reign" season 4 is slated for premiere Feb. 10, 9 p.m. EST on The CW.