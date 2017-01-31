'Reign' Season 4 Spoilers, News: Alliances Will Be Formed As Queen Mary Tries to Avenge Lola's Tragic Death

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The final installment of "Reign" is arriving in a couple of days. Spoilers for the upcoming season hint of the alliance of two people who Queen Mary may or may not be able to trust. The Queen of Scots will also seek to claim justice for Lola's death.

FACEBOOK/Reign'Reign' season 4 will premiere Feb. 10 on The CW.

Mary (Adelaide Kane) saw one of her wings go down when Queen Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) had Lola (Anna Popplewell) executed. According to spoilers for the first episode of "Reign" season 4, Mary will seek vengeance. It is unclear if she will be able to avenge Lola's death, but fans can expect an action-packed season as Mary continues to push through with her plans to usurp the throne.

It is also expected that Mary will test the loyalty of her brother, James (Dan Jeannotte), after she discovers that he had a meeting with John Knox (Jonathan Goad). At this point, Mary doesn't know who to trust and she will have to measure the loyalty of the remaining people beside her in "Reign" season 4.

One of the highlights of "Reign" season 4 episode 1 is the alliance between Queen Elizabeth and Lord Darnley (Will Kemp). As revealed earlier last year, Lord Darnley will become Mary's second husband. The two won't have a blissful marriage and Darnley's alliance with Queen Elizabeth may even make things worse.

In a recent interview with French Melty, Kane hinted of the insanity of a character. Unfortunately, the actress did not reveal who it will be.

"Someone gets sick. Someone, in the new season, falls ill and goes mad, just like King Henry II... I cannot tell you who else, I'm going to have problems, but someone gets crazy, really crazy," she said.

Aside from a character going insane, Kane teased that fans will be introduced to the son that Mary will have with Lord Darnley - the future King James. History reveals that King James ruled over three kingdoms for 22 years - the longest term compared to his predecessors. It remains to be seen if "Reign" season 4 will feature the same story where Mary will abdicate the Scottish throne, giving way to James at the age of 13 months.

"Reign" season 4 will premiere Feb. 10, 9 p.m. EST on The CW.