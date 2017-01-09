'Reign' Season 4 Spoilers, News: Queen Mary Will Face More Difficulties in Final Season, Showrunner Says

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The fourth and final installment of "Reign" is drawing very near, and while it is unclear how Queen Mary's story will wrap up, the showrunner has recently teased that fans will see the Scots queen having more problems than before.

FACEBOOK/Reign'Reign' season 4 will premiere February 10 on The CW.

In the previous season, Queen Mary (Adelaide Kane) already had an emotional ride. Bash (Torrance Coombs) has exited her life and Lola (Anna Popplewell) has been beheaded by Queen Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten).

Fans who believe that things will be much brighter in "Reign" season 4 may be expecting too much. Speaking with Yahoo TV, showrunner Laurie McCarthy teased, "What happens in this chapter in her life is that she meets her second husband and it's an incredibly tumultuous marriage."

It was confirmed last year that Will Kemp has been tapped to join the cast of "Reign" season 4 as Lord Darnley, who will be Mary's second husband. While fans have yet to meet Lord Darnley, it appears that he has some greedy plans up his sleeve. McCarthy revealed that Mary will have a hard time managing "her husband, who was very much someone grasping for power."

Another problem that Mary will apparently need to square off with is her own desire for the throne. McCarthy further explained that in "Reign" season 4, "You will see how scrappy Mary is and how hard she fights, not just for her child, but for the people around her."

Mary will bear a child with Lord Darnley, but things will be over before they start as Lord Bothwell will enter the royal courts. Adam Croasdell will play the role of Lord Bothwell, Mary's third husband, though not much is known about how he will fit into the scenario and how Mary's marriage with Lord Darnley will end.

Finally, McCarthy reassured fans that the end of Mary's story in "Reign" season 4 will be "really moving and really satisfying." The EP's comments could be traced back to an Instagram post earlier last month where she and Mary are seen holding hands. The photo is captioned, "Re-writing history. #Reign."