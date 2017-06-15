'Reign' Season 5 News: The CW's Decision to Cancel the Show Remains as Season 4 Nears Finale

"Reign's" finale episode will air this week, and The CW has not made any announcements if it will change its decision to end the show.

Facebook/cwreignPromotional banner for the fourth and final season of The CW’s historical drama series “Reign.”

"Reign" is another fictionalized historical drama series with a story that revolved around Mary, the Queen of Scots, who was portrayed by Adelaide Kane.

It first aired in October 2013 and was set in 1557 while Mary was living in France and expected to marry Prince Francis (Toby Regbo).

All through the show's four seasons, viewers saw Mary experience various struggles for power and royal recognition. She was eventually married to Francis and they later on served as Queen and King of France. However, the King of France soon died of illness and Mary lost her grip and power over the said nation since she was not born French. Thus her claim to the French throne died with Francis.

In latter parts of the show, Mary faced heavier struggles of reclaiming her throne in her homeland, Scotland. This plot was the center of season 4. Now that the show is ending, fans are expecting to see Mary finally go back to Scotland and regain the power that had been taken away from her for a long time.

While "Reign" was able to maintain a sizeable amount of viewers, its numbers have been going down despite what The CW hoped to see. It is believed to be a major factor as to why the network finally decided in December 2016 to end the show after the fourth season.

Deadline reported about The CW's decision and added that it was not abruptly made. This means the show had been facing the possibility of a cancellation some time before it was finalized.

Before making the decision, The CW reportedly notified the show's producers and advised them that season 4's narrative should give the show a proper ending.

As expected, fans tried to collectively act to change The CW's mind. Several petitions were put up following the cancellation news. Some even suggested that other companies, such as Netflix, should pick up "Reign" and continue its story.

Unfortunately, "Reign" season 4 will air its finale episode on Friday, June 16, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW without an announcement of a new installment.