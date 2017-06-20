'Reign' Spinoff Rumors: Show Creator Hints New Series Focused on Catherine

The story of Mary Stuart (Adelaide Kane) in "Reign" may have drawn to a close, but it may not be the end for one beloved character just yet.

(Photo: The CW)Catherine as seen in the "Reign" finale, "All It Cost Her."

"Reign" creator and executive producer Laurie McCarthy provided strong hints that a spinoff centered on Megan Follows' character Catherine de' Medici could find its way to the small screen.

In an interview with TV Guide, McCarthy suggested that there are more yarns to spin involving the character especially since the end of her arc in "Reign" felt open-ended.

"I want it to happen too! So yes. Please consider it an open door," she said when asked about the possibility of the "Reign" spinoff.

"And spread the word, because Megan Follows is amazing, and back at this moment in history France is ripe for some insane story, and Catherine de Medici and her passionate, blood-thirsty and nutty brood were only just getting started," she went on to say.

Follows is acclaimed for her performance in "Reign" and her character is one of the favorites on the show. The actress has also developed a creative grasp in the show, having directed an episode in the final season.

Many felt that the "Reign" finale was rushed partly due to the sudden cancellation of the series. In an interview with TVLine, McCarthy admitted that she wanted to further tell a lot more in a fifth season including Catherine's story.

"With Catherine, there was a daughter we had yet to meet whose wedding left Paris running with blood. There was truly a lot," she said.

McCarthy also believed that one more season of "Reign" following Mary's eventual marriage to Bothwell (Adam Croasdell) would have been amazing.

At the moment, there is no confirmation of a "Reign" spinoff centered on Catherine, but it looks like it is something that McCarthy and her team are seriously considering.