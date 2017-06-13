'Reign' Spoilers: Series Finale 'All It Cost Her' to Air June 16

The show known as "Reign" is coming to an end, but fans of the series do not have to grieve just yet as there is still one more episode for them to enjoy.

Facebook/cwreignPromotional banner for the fourth and final season of The CW’s historical drama series “Reign.”

The series finale, titled "All It Cost Her," will air on June 16. This episode is expected to provide some kind of resolution for Mary (Adelaide Kane).

According to the synopsis of the episode shared by CarterMatt, Mary is set to make a fateful decision that will determine not just her own future but also of those close to her and her own nation.

Fans will definitely be tuning in to see how things will turn out for Mary, though the synopsis has indicated that her "perilous" move may end up endangering her and others.

Speaking earlier this year to TVLine, Kane already hinted at what may ultimately happen to her character by the time the show concludes.

According to Kane, "We have taken some very generous creative liberties with our storylines, but we have kept the bones fairly accurate."

Perhaps that is Kane's own way of saying that history may have already revealed how the show ends, so fans may want to brush up on that if they want to be adequately prepared for the events of the series finale.

Alternatively, they could just as easily avoid reading through their history books now so that the ending of "Reign" will be truly surprising to them.

Unfortunately, when the episode "All It Cost Her" premieres on June 16, that really will mark the end of the series.

TheWrap reported back in December that the fourth season is set to be the final one for the show and that has not changed.

There is one more episode of "Reign" remaining, however, so fans can still look forward to enjoying that.