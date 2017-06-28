Religion on the Rise!

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

Ever hear the old saw that religious people are on the wrong side of history? It isn't true. Turns out, we're on the right side of the future as well.

A year ago, National Geographic told readers that "religion is rapidly becoming less important than it's ever been, even to people who live in countries where faith has affected everything from rulers to borders to architecture."

But as Rodney Stark documented in his recent book, The Triumph of Faith, that statement is wrong. In fact, it's the opposite of the truth. According to Stark, "The world is not merely as religious as it used to be. In important ways, it is much more intensely religious than ever before . . ."

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/the-continuing-triumph-of-faith-the-world-is-becoming-more-religious-189575/#YG400qgv6lbl7Gyt.99

