Religious Freedom More Important Than Sexual Freedom to Half of Americans, New Study Shows

Which is more important to Americans—religious freedom or sexual freedom?

(PHOTO: STAND UP FOR RELIGIOUS FREEDOM) Christians hold a Stand Up for Religious Freedom rally in Miami, Florida.

A new poll released this week by LifeWay Research showed that nearly half of Americans put heavier weight on religious freedom—48 percent against the 24 percent who favor sexual freedom.

An additional 28 percent played it neutral, saying they are not sure which of the two freedoms carries more weight.

What is certain, according to LifeWay Research Executive Director Scott McConnell, is that "Americans value religious liberty."

"But when it comes to sex, they aren't sure religion should have the final word. That's especially true for younger Americans and those who aren't religious," he noted.

LifeWay Research analyzed a survey of 1,000 Americans on how they view conflicts between religious beliefs and sexuality.

The research firm found that Americans' views are influenced by geography, religious beliefs and demographics.

Nones, or those with no religious affiliation (49 percent), those in the Northeast (33 percent), Hispanic Americans (31 percent), men (30 percent), and those 18 to 44 (30 percent) are more likely to favor sexual freedom.

Those with evangelical beliefs (90 percent), Protestants (68 percent), African-Americans (58 percent), those 55 and older (55 percent), and Southerners (53 percent) are more likely to favor religious freedom.

According to Faithwire, polls on the clash between faith and sexuality can yield complicated results.

A poll conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) found that 61 percent of Americans oppose allowing small business owners to refuse offering services or selling products to homosexuals if these owners feel doing so would violate their religious beliefs.

However, an Associated Press-GfK poll in 2015 found that 57 percent of Americans would allow wedding-related businesses to deny services due to the business owners' religious convictions.

In September 2016, the Pew Research Center found deep division among Americans on denial of service to homosexuals due to the service providers' religious conviction.

The Pew poll showed that 49 percent of Americans believe businesses should be required to provide services to same-sex couples as they would to any other customer. But the poll also showed that 48 percent of Americans believe that businesses have the right to deny services to same-sex couples due to the business owners' religious objections to homosexuality.