Religious Leaders Take 'Shrooms for Science?!

Two dozen religious leaders from different faiths, including Catholic, Orthodox and Presbyterian pastors as well as Rabbis and Buddhists, are now part of a Johns Hopkins study into the effects of psychedelic drugs on religious experience.

Scientists at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, will give those religious leaders two powerful doses of psilocybin, the active ingredient in magic mushrooms, according to The Guardian.

"With psilocybin these profound mystical experiences are quite common. It seemed like a no-brainer that they might be of interest, if not valuable, to clergy," Dr William Richards, a psychologist at Johns Hopkins, who is involved in the work, was quoted as saying.

